Gravitricity is very pleased to have raised an additional tranche of Equity in a ‘Seed Plus’ round which completed at the end of June. Thank you to all our new shareholders, whether you have invested £10.20 or £75,000.

This morning we released a press release that our demonstrator project is officially underway. Early pick-ups include, ReNews and The Times.

“We will then run tests with the two single weights, dropping one after the other to verify smooth energy output over a longer period. Together, this two-month test programme will confirm our modelling and give us valuable data for our first full-scale 4MW project which will commence in 2021.”

“This grid-connected demonstrator will use two 25-tonnes weights suspended by steel cables. In our first test we’ll drop the weights together to generate full power and verify our speed of response. We calculate we can go from zero to full power in less than a second – which can be extremely valuable in the frequency response and back-up power markets

The demonstrator at the Port of Leith will allow the technology to be trialled on a much smaller scale, utilising an above ground structure.

Gravitricity’s energy battery works by raising multiple heavy weights – totalling up to 12,000 tonnes – in a deep shaft and releasing them when energy is required. We plan to roll out our technology in disused mine shafts worldwide.

The 16-metre high rig will utilise the port’s extensive electrical network and grid connections and will be used to demonstrate the speed of response of their innovative energy storage system.

Work will begin on the £1 million project in October, on an industrial site at the Port of Leith with plans to be up and running by late December.

Gravitricity has signed a land rental agreement with Forth Ports to build their first demonstrator project on land within the Port of Leith.

We proudly share below our crowdfunding video, filmed with some of our team at our offices in Edinburgh and the National Mining Museum Scotland by local filmmakers Melt the Fly. Please note the investment round is now closed.

We ran a crowdfunding campaign in October 2019 and received a very positive response. The campaign reached its initial target of £246,000 on the first day of an intended 30 day campaign. The raise ultimately attracted investment of over £750,000 before hitting its upper limit and closing to further interest, all in the first week. Gravitricity are truly grateful for the support and are now all set to commence fabrication of our proof of concept demonstrator.

The £300,000 grant, means Gravitricity will undertake site and project feasibility work in Southern Africa, with project partners, RESA Energy.

Gravitricity has won a grant under InnovateUK's Energy Catalyst programme, which is supporting UK businesses when developing new technologies for energy access in Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.

7th Oct 2019



Gravitricity selected as Finalists in New Energy Challenge

Charlie and Miles spent a week in the Netherlands at the beginning of October after Gravitricity were selected as one of 7 start ups out of 300 entrants in the New Energy Challenge. The competition, which is jointly organised by Shell, Rockstart, YES!Delft and Get In The Ring, offered finalists the chance to exchange ideas with coaches and experts as well as validate business plans.





03 June 2019

Gravitricity's MD Charlie Blair is speaking at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit

Charlie is speaking on energy access and green finance at the event in the Hague.

Here is Charlie giving an elevator pitch on Gravitricity at the event. Click the image to see the video.





01 May 2019



Gravitricity is the Cover story in Professional Engineering magazine, the magazine of the IMechE.

Renewables Underground - why the solution to energy storage could be right beneath our feet



01 September 2018

Gravitricity explainer animation released.





24 April 2018



Imperial College Analsysis suggests early Gravitricity projects will be cheaper than lithium for frequency response applications.

A report by independent analysts at Imperial College London predicts that Gravitricity’s gravity-fed energy storage system may offer a better long-term cost of energy storage than batteries or other alternatives – particularly in grid balancing and rapid frequency response services.

Gravitricity's first-of-a-kind 4MW prototype system will be cheaper than batteries on a levelised cost of storage basis. The modelling emphasizes the importance of long life and lack of degradation for revenue stacking.

News links at Business Green and Engineer News Network. Please contact Gravitricity by email if you would like a copy of the report.





09 April 2018:

Gravitricity shortlisted for UK's Renewable Energy Association Innovation award and Lead Engineer Miles Franklin nominated for Scottish Renwables young Professionals award

REA shortlist here

Scottish Renewables Shortlist here





21 March 2018:

Gravitricity teams up with worldwide lifting, drilling and subsea specialists Huisman to build prototype energy store

Gravitricity has teamed up with worldwide lifting, drilling and subsea specialists Huisman to develop the 250kW Concept Demonstrator. Dutch-based Huisman Equipment BV are a perfect winch partner for Gravitricity and form the centre-piece of the Industrail Consortium being built to take the technology to market. They will supply winch-drive modules for the 4MW full-scale prototype planned for 2019-20, and future systems.





07 February 2018:

Gravitricity awarded £650,000 funding from Innovate UK's Infrastructure Systems Innovation competition.

This innovation funding will be used to design and build our 250kW concept demonstrator, ready for testing in late 2018. The project will be completed in collaboration with our international winch partner and with controls engineers Industrial Systems & Controls in Glasgow. It will confirm Gravitricity's commercial characteristics, validate our simulations, and provide a physical proof-of-concept demonstration. During 2018 the company will also develop the site and engineering designs for the full-scale prototype, planned for a UK mineshaft in 2019-20.

Gravitricity is now raising seed funding to match the grant and would like to speak to potential investors, particularly those with power systems or mining experience.

Plenty of press pick up:









19 December 2017:

Gravitricity selected to present at CleanTech Innovate Showcase

Gravitricity ltd has been selected for the prestigious Cleantech Innovate Investor Showcase in March 2018. Charlie Blair will be presenting details of the 250kW Concept Demonstrator and the associated investment proposition. This adds to a list of showcasing and pitching events that Gravitricity has attended in 2017, including the Greentech Challenge, Clean & Cool, and Rushlight.

See https://www.cleantechinnovate.... for a list of 2018 finalists.







10 December 2017:

Levelised cost of Storage in the spotlight

Lazards have published Version 3 of their Levelised Cost of Storage benchmarking analysis. This time the financial advisory firm have included capex and operating data from numerous new Lithium Ion batteries deployed since Version 1 in 2015.

The report can be accessed directly at https://www.lazard.com/perspec... . Lazards report various use-cases where Energy Storage projects are now cost effective, primarily behind-the-meter industrial applications and grid-support applications such as Dynamic or ‘Enhanced’ Frequency Response. Both of these require high-power and rapid response and are of interest to Gravitricity.

Gravitricity has worked with experts from Imperial College London to understand how our storage costs compare. Our fast-response, multi-cycle technology is exceptionally well suited for any application requiring a high c-rate and several daily cycles. As expected, our levelized cost of energy is lower than lithium ion and any other technology in the Lazard’s report for the applications we are targeting.

Commentators have taken the opportunity to read between the lines of Lazard’s report. Greentech Media’s observations on lithium-ion round trip efficiency are well worth a read. https://www.greentechmedia.com...

Gravitricity is working with Imperial College Storage Labs to understand how our costs compare to other technologies. Results are very encouraging.







27 November 2017:

Charlie Blair will be speaking at Energy Storage & Connected Systems in London, February 2018

Gravitricity will be presenting at the REA supported conference at London's Oplympia on 6th February 2018. He'll be speaking in the late morning session fittingly titled 'Scaling to GW; It's not just Lithium' along with speakers from flow-battery, CAES and electrolyser technology developers.

Conference programme is available here





25 May 2017:

Charlie Blair has been selected as one of Britain's leading cleantech entrepreneurs and will be traveling to Silicon Valley as part of the Clean&Cool mission

Clean & Cool is a UK Government supported mission for British CleanTech innovators to San Fransisco. Gravitricity has been selected as one of the most exciting clean technology innovations coming out of the UK and will be showcased to investors and potential partners in America's capital of innovation from 10th - 17th June 2017.



See https://cleanandcool.org and and https://twitter.com/cleanandcool?lang=en for updates



